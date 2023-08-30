Lugnuts and Disability Rights Michigan to Hold Accessibility Day on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts and Disability Rights Michigan (DRM) will hold an Accessibility Day in the Lugnuts' home finale at Jackson® Field™ this Sunday, September 3rd, raising awareness about the need for full inclusion, so that individuals with disabilities feel empowered within the community.

Gates open at 12 noon with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. between the Lugnuts and the West Michigan Whitecaps. Tickets are available at the stadium box office on Michigan Ave., at lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500.

"Disability Rights Michigan would like to thank the Lansing Lugnuts for celebrating the beauty of inclusion," said Executive Director Michelle Roberts. "To have an experience where everyone feels welcomed and included brings together a community. Baseball is for everyone, and we are excited to be part of this day."

"We're greatly appreciative to Disability Rights Michigan for the work they do and and are proud to partner with DRM in hosting Accessibility Day," said Lansing Lugnuts general manager Zac Clark. "At the core of Lugnuts baseball, we believe in bringing all of us together, fans and staff alike, in welcoming, connecting, supporting, educating and empowering our community."

The game will feature ASL interpreters, menus in braille, sensory kits, quiet room, "get your wiggles out" station and a host of other accommodations. DRM and the Michigan Disability Rights Coalition and the Michigan Assistive Technology Program (MATP) will be present on the stadium concourse, providing information and awareness about Assistive Technology, Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAOMI) will be providing sensory kits, and the Bureau of Elections will showcase the Voter Assist Terminals available in all elections.

Additional advocacy partners in attendance include Michigan Alliance for Families (MAF), a statewide resource to connect families of children with disabilities to help improve their children's education; DocGo, which provides access to vaccinations; Best Buddies, which creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD); and Self-Advocates of Michigan (SAM), a statewide organization led by Michiganders with developmental disabilities.

