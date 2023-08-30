Morales Joins Nuts, Susac Promoted to AA

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Catcher Daniel Susac promoted to Midland (Class AA - Texas League)

- Pitcher Luis Morales received from Stockton (Class A - California League)

- Infielder Joshwan Wright activated from the Injured List

The A's first-round selection in the 2022 draft, the 22-year-old Susac departs the Midwest League with the second highest batting average (.303) and base hits (111), collecting 18 doubles, five triples, seven homers and eight steals in 99 games. He was leading Lansing with 54 runs scored and 160 total bases.

The 20-year-old Morales was signed as an international free agent on January 15, 2023. In his first professional season, the native Cuban has risen from the Dominican Summer League (four appearances totaling 11 innings) to the Arizona Complex League (three starts totaling nine innings) to the California League (five starts totaling 16 1/3 innings). In total, he has posted a 2.72 ERA in 12 games, 11 starts, spanning 36 1/3 innings, walking 12 while striking out 45. MLB Pipeline ranks Morales the No. 7 Athletics prospect, one slot behind Susac, and the No. 2 pitching prospect behind Mason Miller.

Luis Morales is expected to make his Lugnuts debut on Friday night at home against West Michigan at 7:05 p.m.

The attached Lansing roster has 29 active players and five players on the Injured List.

For more information on the Lansing Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.

