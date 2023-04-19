TinCaps Game Information: April 19 at Peoria Chiefs

April 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-7) @ Peoria Chiefs (3-7)

Wednesday, April 19 (7:35 pm ET) | Dozer Park | Peoria, IL

RHP Garrett Hawkins (No. 19 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Alex Cornwell

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Derek Decker)

LAST GAME: TinCaps SS Jackson Merrill crushed a 3-run homer and drove in 4, and DH Nathan Martorella hit a solo blast, but Fort Wayne fell short, 8-5, in the series opener against the Peoria Chiefs.

ON THIS DAY: In 1993, Fort Wayne's Minor League Baseball franchise hosted its first home game as the Fort Wayne Wizard beat the Peoria Chiefs, 7-2, at Memorial Stadium.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic began Tuesday as Saint Francis beat Manchester in a collegiate showcase and Leo topped Woodlan in a scholastic contest. The series of games continues today with a high school doubleheader featuring North Side vs. New Haven at 4:30 p.m. and Blackhawk Christian vs. East Noble at 7.

MERRILL MADNESS: Shortstop Jackson Merrill, celebrating his 20th birthday today, is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). Over the last 5 games, he's 8 for 20 (.400) with 3 doubles, 2 homers, 8 runs, and 5 RBIs. His OPS is 1.259. For the season, in 42 plate appearances across 10 games, he's struck out only 3 times (7% K-rate), the 2nd-lowestrate in the MWL.

MARTORELLA ROLLING: First baseman Nathan Martorella has reached base safely in all 10 games he's played in this season. He's the only player in the league to accomplish that.

CLUTCH CARLOS: Infielder Carlos Luis has notched 8 RBIs so far this season, which is tied for 7th-most in the MWL. He leads the team in RBIs and in OPS (.917). Luis hit a grand slam in Saturday's win against Lake County.

IN MIDSEASON FARM: Outfielder Justin Farmer has smacked 4 doubles this season. That's tied for 3rd-most in the MWL. Overall, Farmer has 5 extra-base hits, which is tied for 5th-most in the MWL.

DON'T TEST THE ARMS: Fort Wayne opponents have stolen just 3 bases against the TinCaps this season, which is the fewest in the MWL.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 40 so far this season. 2017-18 TinCaps outfielder Jack Suwinski hit 3 home runs on Tuesday night for the Pirates in Colorado. Suwinski also homered there on Monday.

Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2023

