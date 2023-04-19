Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (Noon Start at West Michigan)

Wednesday, April 19, 2023lGame # 11

LMCU Ballparkl Grand Rapids, Mich. l12:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-6) at West Michigan Whitecaps (6-4)

RH Carson Rudd (1-1, 6.43) vs. LH Carlos Pena (0-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 5, West Michigan 0. Hunter Parks, Donovan Benoit, and Jake Gozzo combined on a six-hit shutout. Austin Callahan had two hits including a two-run single. Austin Hendrick also had two hits. The Dragons stole six bases, including three by Blake Dunn. The Dragons had 21 at-bats with men in scoring position in the game (two hits). Dragons pitchers walked only two.

Current Series: Dayton 1, West Michigan 0. Dayton team stats in the series: .222 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 0 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 0.00 ERA; 0 errors.

Team Notes

Dragons hitters continue to lead the league in walks with 57 (5.7 per game) and also have the most strikeouts with 129 (12.9/game).

Injuries have become a major issue for the Dragons. Edwin Arroyo, the Reds #3 prospect, missed the entire homestand with a hip injury but is back on the active roster and played Tuesday night. Jay Allen II, the Reds #13 prospect, suffered a thumb injury on April 8 and will be out for an extended period. Starting pitcher Chase Petty, the top-rated pitching prospect in the entire Reds organization, was expected to anchor the Dragons starting rotation but remains in Arizona after he got a late start to spring training due to an arm injury. First baseman Ruben Ibarra, the expected Dragons first baseman, remains in Arizona with a hamstring injury.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn is seventh in the MWL in OPS (.983), tied for fourth in home runs (2), and tied for fourth in stolen bases (5). Mat Nelson is also tied for fourth in home runs (4). Starting pitcher Julian Aguiar is tied for fourth in strikeouts (13).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, April 20 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-1, 10.38) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (0-0, 5.63)

Friday, April 21 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 1.80) at West Michigan RH Garrett Burhenn (0-1, 14.73)

Saturday, April 22 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.89) at West Michigan LH Jack O'Loughlin (0-2, 7.50)

Sunday, April 23 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna (1-0, 2.16) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (0-1, 4.50)

