Bandits Squander Guerrero's Start, Shut Out by Rattlers

April 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits got six scoreless innings and eight strikeouts from starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero, but were held out of the run column on Wednesday, as they fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2-0 at Modern Woodmen Park.

In his second start of the season, Guerrero's six innings and eight strikeouts were both career highs, with the left-hander facing the minimum and allowing just one walk throughout the duration of his start. However, Wisconsin starter Joseph Hernandez returned the favor, blanking Quad Cities in six innings of his own, stranding two hits and three walks, while striking out three.

The first run of the game would cross home in the top of the seventh, with Eric Cerantola taking over for Guerrero and allowing a two-out walk to Joe Gray Jr., who stole second, and came around to score on an RBI single by Ben Metzinger.

After Cerantola responded with a scoreless eighth, Wisconsin got another RBI from Metzinger, who drove in Robert Moore with his second single of the game against Wander Arias.

Quad Cities mustered just four base runners of offense after Gavin Cross's third-inning single, with Wisconsin's Karlos Morales and Bo Bowman combining for a pair of strikeouts and three scoreless innings to close out the game.

Hernandez (1-1) picked up his first win of the season for the T-Rats, with Cerantola (0-1) taking the loss for the Bandits, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 2.0 innings.

Game three of the series will see Quad Cities' Noah Cameron (1-0, 1.00) take the bump against Wisconsin's Cam Wagoner for a 6:30pm first pitch at Modern Woodmen Park.

