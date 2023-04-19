South Bend Cubs Host Craft Beer Night July 20

April 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Craft Beer Night at Four Winds Field is back by popular demand. On Thursday, July 20, fans will get to participate in sampling over 60 different craft beers from around the region. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as the Cubs take on the West Michigan Whitecaps.

There are two ticket packages available to purchase in order to participate in the now annual tradition. Both a $45 craft beer package and a $25 designated driver package are being offered.

The Craft Beer VIP packages includes a game ticket in 'The Landing' beyond left-center field where the beer tasting will also take place. An all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet of hot dogs, chips, cookies, soda, and water will be served to each guest. Also, every fan who buys this package will receive a special South Bend Cubs beer bat. The $25 designated driver package includes game ticket and buffet only (does not include beer bat or beer tasting). Only 200 tickets are available.

Tickets packages are only available online by clicking above. Tickets will be delivered electronically while wristbands for the ballpark buffet and beer bats can be picked up during the game on July 20 at a check in table located at the entrance to The Landing, located beyond left field. For questions, call the South Bend Cubs Box Office at 574-235-9988.

