Cubs Outlast Loons After Rain Delay 4-3

Midland, MI - On another cold and windy night in Northern Michigan, the South Bend Cubs evened up their series against the Great Lakes Loons with a 4-3 win in a game that featured over an hour-long rain delay. South Bend picked up their seventh win of the season, and have yet to lose back-to-back games on the road this season.

After falling on Tuesday in the series opener, the Cubs sent right-hander Richard Gallardo to the mound. Gallardo, who started on Opening Day, matched his performance for the first game in Quad Cities as he fired five strong innings with two runs allowed. After Gallardo departed, it was his game to win for the rest of the night.

South Bend would get Gallardo some run support in each of the final three innings he pitched. In the 3rd, Kevin Alcántara sliced a double into right-center field for his second straight base hit against starter Ronan Kopp. Alcántara had two base hits off the Great Lakes starter before the 3rd inning.

In the 4th, Scott McKeon doubled home Fabian Pertuz, but the Loons made a strong play to throw out Ethan Hearn at the plate on a play that went 9-4-2. It was a key run that was kept from scoring by great lakes. Lastly in the 5th, Alcántara pulled in his second RBI via a sacrifice-fly to plate Bradlee Beesley as South Bend led 3-0 after five innings.

Great Lakes got on the board thanks to a RBI double by Jake Vogel then a RBI sac-fly from Dalton Rushing. It was a 3-2 game heading to the 6th.

Gallardo departed in line for the win, and righty Brad Deppermann took over on the mound for the Cubs. In his best outing of the season so far, Deppermann worked two shutout innings to keep the Cubs lead at 3-2.

The game eventually went to the 8th inning, where South Bend loaded the bases on the Loons. As rain started to fall, the umpiring crew quickly brought the players and coaches off the field for a delay. In a one-hour-and-four-minute rain delay, the game came back at 9:25 PM and picked up where the Cubs had the bases loaded.

Josue Huma came to the plate against lefty Jack Dreyer, and drew a base on balls to force in a run and make it 4-2 Cubs.

That insurance run would prove to be valuable. Jarod Wright was the pitcher the Cubs brought in after the rain delay, and he worked a 1-2-3 8th inning. In the 9th, Wright ran into trouble with Great Lakes scoring on an error, and eventually having two runners on. The Loons had the tying run at third, and the winning run at second. But Wright nailed down the save by striking out Rushing and Alex Freeland back-to-back to win the game.

With the victory, the Cubs can jump out to the series lead tomorrow with another win. Left-hander Luke Little will take the ball for South Bend on Thursday.

