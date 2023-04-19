Sky Carp Pop Kernels

BELOIT - Another outstanding pitching performance was bolstered by a balanced offensive Beloit Sky Carp attack in a 5-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on a chilly night at ABC Supply Stadium.

After allowing a run in the top of the second inning, the Sky Carp responded by exploding for five tallies of their own in the bottom half.

Zach Zubia and Dalvy Rosario each had two-run singles, while Ynmanol Marinez stroked an RBI double.

That turned out to be the only runs Beloit would need, as Evan Fitterer and a pair of Sky Carp relievers allowed only one run the rest of the way.

Fitterer improved to 2-1 on the season after pitching 6 1-3 innings of two-run ball. Jake Schrand finished off the seventh inning without incident, and Caleb Wurster threw the final two innings to notch his first save of the season.

