Dragons Fall at West Michigan 4-1 on Wednesday Afternoon

April 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - Three West Michigan relief pitchers combined for five perfect innings as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon. The two clubs have split the first two games of a six-game series in West Michigan. Dayton won the series opener 5-0 on Tuesday.

West Michigan scored two runs against Dayton starter Carson Rudd (1-2) in the second inning to build an early 2-0 lead. The Dragons responded in the top of the third when Michael Trautwein led off with a single to right field and scored from first on Blake Dunn's double to left to make it 2-1. The next batter, Tyler Callihan, was called out for interference, a call heavily disputed by Dragons manager Bryan LaHair. Callihan hit a pop up near the first base line and was bumped, while still in the batter's box, by the West Michigan catcher, as the catcher started his pursuit of the pop up. There was no further contact between Callihan and any West Michigan players on the play, and Callihan appeared to reach first base safely when the pop up was dropped after a collision between the West Michigan catcher and pitcher, and Dunn advanced to third. But Callihan was called out for interference and Dunn was sent back to second. After a balk moved Dunn to third, Mat Nelson grounded to shortstop for the second out with Dunn holding at third, and Austin Hendrick struck out to end the threat.

The Dragons threatened to score again in the fourth inning after Austin Callahan doubled with one out and Justice Thompson walked. But Jose Serrano popped out and Michael Trautwein grounded out as the runners were stranded at second and third. The Dragons did not have another base runner in the game after the fourth inning.

West Michigan added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to close out the scoring.

Rudd was charged with the loss. He allowed two runs on three hits in two innings with one walk and two strikeouts. Manuel Cachutt followed Rudd and was the Dragons best pitcher on the day. He went three scoreless innings and allowed just one base runner with three strikeouts. Brooks Crawford tossed the final three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with five hits. Austin Callahan was 2 for 4 with a double and single. Dunn also added a double. The Dragons were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-7) meet West Michigan (7-4) again on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. in the third game of the six-game series. Javi Rivera (0-1, 10.38) will make his third appearance of the year for Dayton.

