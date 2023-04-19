'Caps Slay Dragons in 4-1 Win

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps used dominant pitching to stifle the Dayton Dragons offense en route to a 4-1 victory Wednesday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Four Whitecaps pitchers combined to strike out 14 Dayton hitters while allowing just one walk and holding Dayton to an 0-for-7 mark with runners in scoring position in the win. The Dragons are now 2-for-28 with runners at second and/or third base through the first two games of the series.

The Whitecaps struck first in the second inning as Chris Meyers roped an RBI-single before Carlos Mendoza lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring Eliezer Alfonzo and taking the early 2-0 lead. Saugatuck, Michigan native and Dragons outfielder Blake Dunn responded with an RBI-double in the third, trimming the West Michigan lead to 2-1. West Michigan added some insurance in the seventh and eighth innings as Meyers blasted a solo home run before Danny Serretti roped a run-scoring double, increasing the advantage to 4-1. West Michigan starter Carlos Peña exited the game after allowing just one run through four frames. Meanwhile, relievers Zack Hess, Blake Holub, and RJ Petit retired 15 straight Dragons hitters while recording nine punchouts as the 'Caps coasted to the 4-1 victory.

The Whitecaps snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 7-4, while the Dragons fall to 4-7. Whitecaps reliever Zack Hess (1-0) tossed two scoreless frames with four punchouts to earn his first win of 2023, while Dayton hurler Carson Rudd (1-1) lasted only two innings while allowing two runs in his first loss of the year. Petit secures his first save as a member of the Whitecaps while Serretti extends his hitting streak to tie the team record with outfielder Ben Malgeri at eight games, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. With this win, the Whitecaps now hold their best winning percentage (.578) against any active Midwest League opponent in the Dragons with a career record of 211-155.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Keider Montero and Javi Rivera make the starts for the 'Caps and Dragons. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Jeremy Otto begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

