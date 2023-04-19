Loons Come Back to Beat Cubs in Opener 6-3

Midland, MI - For the first time since September 8, 2019, the South Bend Cubs traveled up to Midland, Michigan to face off with the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond. South Bend had not been to the home of the Loons since winning the Midwest League East Division Pennant on that September day. In the series opener of six this week, the Loons plated all their runs in the final two innings to come back and beat the Cubs 6-3.

Tuesday night featured the coldest game played this season so far for the Cubs with a temperature of 41 degrees and wind chill hovering right around 30 degrees with a ferocious gust blowing out to center field. The weather did not bother South Bend Cubs starter Kohl Franklin, as he picked up right where he left off from last week.

The work and preparation by Franklin this past off-season has really been evident in this early season. Last Wednesday, Franklin worked four shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Tonight, the tall righty put together 3.2 scoreless innings with three hits allowed, two walks, and six strikeouts.

South Bend was unable to get Franklin any run support while he was on the mound, but the Cubs always stayed in the game. Adam Laskey got the final out of the 4th innings, and then posted 1.1 total frames of shutout work.

The first lead of the game did belong to South Bend, as Kevin Made drilled a double up the left field line to take a 2-0 lead. Haydn McGeary doubled earlier in inning and Fabian Pertuz walked.

So often with a cold game though, the team that scores first wants to add as much insurance as possible before it gets chilling cold when the sun goes down. The Cubs had their chances, but they left 13 men on base.

That's where Great Lakes bats went to work. As the Cubs still led 2-0, the Cubs sent Joe Nahas to the mound with the lead. Nahas, who had worked six innings without giving up an earned run this season, surrendered a key bases clearing double to Dalton Rushing in the bottom of the 7th to give Great Lakes their first lead.

The Loons were not done though, as they added three more runs in the bottom of the 8th to put the game away. That included a solo home run for Yunior Garcia.

South Bend put their best foot forward in the top of the 9th, as Bradlee Beesley, Kevin Alcántara, and Fabian Pertuz all reached to load the bases. Casey Opitz drew a bases loaded walk to bring home one run, but right-hander Jake Pilarski shut the door to help Great Lakes to the victory.With the loss, the Cubs are 6-3 on the season and will hope to tie the series Wednesday evening at 6:05 PM. Right-hander Richard Gallardo will take the ball for South Bend.

