TinCaps Game Information: April 18 at Peoria

April 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-6) @ Peoria Chiefs (2-7)

Tuesday, April 18 (7:35 pm ET) | Dozer Park | Peoria, IL

LHP Bodi Rascon vs. RHP Zane Mills (No. 30 Cardinals propsect)

Video: Bally Live app & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: TinCaps third baseman Marcos Castañon homered and drove in two, shortstop Jackson Merrill bashed a pair of doubles, and the TinCaps blasted the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 9-1, at Parkview Field on Sunday to earn a split of the six-game series.

FIRE UP: Center fielder Jakob Marsee has stolen 4 bases, which is tied for 5th-most in the MWL.

PROSPECT WATCH: TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill is the highest-rated prospect in the Midwest League, according to MLB.com. The 19-year-old Maryland native was drafted by the Padres in the 1st round (27th overall) in 2021. In spring training as the Padres had several stars playing in the World Baseball Classic, Merrill saw time in 16 big league games, slashing .286 / .316 / .314 (.630 OPS).

MARTORELLA ROLLING: First baseman Nathan Martorella has reached base safely in all 9 games he's played in this season. He's the only player in the league to accomplish that.

NICELY DUNN: Utility man Lucas Dunn is off to a hot start offensively, hitting .333 (10-for-30). That's tied for 8th-best in the MWL. He's also tied for 6th with 10 total hits overall.

CLUTCH CARLOS: Infielder Carlos Luis has notched 8 RBIs so far this season, which is tied for 6th-most in the MWL. He leads the team in RBIs and in OPS (.917). Luis hit a grand slam in Saturday's win against Lake County.

IN MIDSEASON FARM: Outfielder Justin Farmer has smacked 4 doubles this season. That's tied for 2nd-most in the MWL. Overall, Farmer has 5 extra-base hits, which is tied for 5th-most in the MWL.

DON'T TEST THE ARMS: Fort Wayne opponents have stolen just 3 bases against the TinCaps this season, which is the fewest in the MWL.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 40 so far this season. The alumni list features 5 players who were selected as MLB All-Stars in 2022: Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.