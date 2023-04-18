Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

Tuesday, April 18, 2023lGame # 10

LMCU Ballparkl Grand Rapids, Mich. l6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (3-6) at West Michigan Whitecaps (6-3)

RH Hunter Parks (0-1, 7.71) vs. RH Wilkel Hernandez (0-0, 2.45)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Great Lakes 5, Dayton 0. Five Loons pitchers scattered seven hits as Great Lakes notched its second shutout in three games. Damon Keith and Ismael Alcantara hit home runs for the Loons. Blake Dunn and Austin Hendrick each had two hits for Dayton.

Last Series: Great Lakes 4, Dayton 2. Dragons team stats in the series: .178 batting average; 3.8 runs/game; 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 5.67 ERA; 4 errors.

2022 Season Series: Dragons 13, Whitecaps 11 (at West Michigan: Dragons 7, Whitecaps 5). The two clubs will meet 18 times in 2023 including six times in Dayton.

More about 2022: This series features two teams that narrowly missed the playoffs in 2022. West Michigan finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 72-59. After going 31-35 in the first half, they went 41-24 in the second half, finishing in second place in the East Division, one game behind Lake County. The Dragons finished the first half with a 39-27 record, one game behind Great Lakes in the East. Dayton followed their strong first half by going 28-34 in the second half, finishing in fourth place, 12.5 games behind Lake County. Dayton finished the 2022 season with a record of 67-61.

Transactions: Dayton has activated shortstop Edwin Arroyo from the injured list.

Team Notes

Dragons hitters continue to lead the league in walks with 51 (5.5 per game) and also have the most strikeouts with 114 (12.6/game).

Player Notes

Blake Dunn is sixth in the MWL in OPS (1.048), sixth in slugging percentage (.619), tied for fourth in home runs (2), and tied for 10th in RBI (7). Mat Nelson is also tied for fourth in home runs (4). Starting pitcher Julian Aguiar is tied for fourth in strikeouts (13).

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who entered spring training as the Reds #3 prospect (based on MLB.com and Baseball America). Arroyo is the 10th player in Dragons history to enter a season ranked as the Reds #3 prospect or higher based on Baseball America's list. Others have included Homer Bailey, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Billy Hamilton, and Hunter Greene.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, April 19 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (1-1, 6.43) at West Michigan LH Carlos Pena (0-0, 0.00)

Thursday, April 20 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-1, 10.38) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (0-0, 5.63)

Friday, April 21 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 1.80) at West Michigan RH Garrett Burhenn (0-0, 9.00)

Saturday, April 22 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.89) at West Michigan LH Jack O'Loughlin

Sunday, April 23 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez

College Game Tonight: The University of Dayton will host Wright State at Day Air Ballpark tonight at 7:00 p.m. For tickets, go to daytondragons.com.

Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2023

