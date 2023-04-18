Captains vs. Lugnuts Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for April 20
April 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
(Eastlake, OH) Due to inclement weather, today's scheduled game between the Lake County Captains and Lansing Lugnuts has been postponed. Thursday, April 20th, will now see a doubleheader at Classic Auto Group Park. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any 2023 regular season home game at the box office.
Thursday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with game one beginning at 4:30 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Thursday's tickets are valid for both games.
Thursday Promotions -
Bring Your Human Thursday
Dog's get in FREE with a purchase of a human ticket.
Food Special
Choose your toppings on Skipper's Long Dawg at the Grill
All Draft Beers $5 till first pitch
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2023
- Arroyo Activated - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:35 PM at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- Lugnuts/Captains Opener Postponed, Twinbill Thursday - Lansing Lugnuts
- Captains vs. Lugnuts Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for April 20 - Lake County Captains
- Streak Continues for Dayton Dragons Through First Homestand of 2023 Season - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake County Captains Stories
- Captains vs. Lugnuts Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for April 20
- Dayton's Eighth-Inning Rally, Stellar Pitching Downs Captains 7-2
- Strong Bullpen Performance, Webb's Solid Debut Give Captains 2-1 Win
- Mace's Career Day, Early Run Support Lead Captains to Season-Opening Victory
- Captains Launch Radical First Ever 80's Arcade Suite