Captains vs. Lugnuts Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for April 20

April 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Eastlake, OH) Due to inclement weather, today's scheduled game between the Lake County Captains and Lansing Lugnuts has been postponed. Thursday, April 20th, will now see a doubleheader at Classic Auto Group Park. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any 2023 regular season home game at the box office.

Thursday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with game one beginning at 4:30 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Thursday's tickets are valid for both games.

Thursday Promotions -

Bring Your Human Thursday

Dog's get in FREE with a purchase of a human ticket.

Food Special

Choose your toppings on Skipper's Long Dawg at the Grill

All Draft Beers $5 till first pitch

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.