3 Dragons Pitchers Combine to Shutout West Michigan, 5-0

Grand Rapids, Mich. - Dayton pitchers Hunter Parks, Donovan Benoit, and Jake Gozzo combined on a five-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-0 on Tuesday night. The game was the opener to a six-game series in West Michigan.

Parks (1-1) set the tone with five scoreless innings, allowing only two baserunners. He surrendered one hit and one walk while striking out four. Benoit went the next two innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts. Gozzo tossed the last two frames, giving up three hits and a walk but working out of trouble in both innings.

The Dragons had a big inning in the third, scoring three times to take the lead. Justice Thompson started the inning with a double down the left field line and Blake Dunn was hit by a pitch. With ne out, Edwin Arroyo lined a sharp single through the middle to drive in Thompson and give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. After Dunn stole third, Mat Nelson walked with two outs to load the bases, and Austin Callahan followed with a line drive single to right field to drive in Dunn and Arroyo and make it 3-0.

The Dragons added two more runs in the seventh, both unearned, after a dropped fly ball with two outs allowed Dunn and Arroyo to score.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits. Austin Hendrick and Austin Callahan each had two. Dunn stole three bases.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-6) battle West Michigan (6-4) on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. in the second game of the six-game series. Carson Rudd (1-1, 6.43) will make his third start of the year for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 25 against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

