Lugnuts/Captains Opener Postponed, Twinbill Thursday

EASTLAKE, OH - The scheduled Tuesday night series opener between the Lansing Lugnuts (6-3) and Lake County Captains (5-4) has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader at Classic Park of two seven-inning games beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Lugnuts enter the series tied for first place in the Midwest League's East Division with the West Michigan Whitecaps. This will be the Lugnuts' first scheduled doubleheader of the season.

Elsewhere in the Athletics' system, 2022 Nuts alumni Mason Miller and Joey Estes were named the past week's Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week and Texas League Pitcher of the Week, respectively. Miller struck out 11 batters in five hitless innings on Friday for the Las Vegas Aviators, while Estes whiffed six in five two-hit innings on Thursday for Midland.

The Nuts play at Lake County through Sunday before returning home April 25 to welcome in the Quad Cities River Bandits for a six-game series. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

