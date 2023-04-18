Streak Continues for Dayton Dragons Through First Homestand of 2023 Season

April 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons announced today that their season opening homestand, Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 16, was sold out, continuing the Dragons record breaking sell-out streak. The Dragons second homestand from April 25 through April 30 is trending the same way, with limited tickets remaining for the six-game homestand. Limited stadium tickets and lawn tickets for next homestand can be purchased online or through the Dragons Box Office.

Dragons Executive Vice President, Eric Deutsch, who oversees ticket sales and operations explained that ticket sales have increased considerably. Most purchased plans have been by families joining the new Dragons Family Club due to the great benefits including exclusive events, family friendly pricing, great gift options, and 10% of the cost of their ticket package returned to them on a Dragons gift card for use at the ballpark.

"We still need to see more businesses becoming members of our new Business Club," Deutsch commented. "That too is a great program and provides great value at an affordable rate for businesses of every size."

"The streak is a very important part of the Dayton community," said Team President Robert Murphy. "Our media partners have been fantastic to work with - the Dayton Daily News, iHeart Media's radio stations, and WDTN and Dayton's CW have been tremendous partners. In addition, we have been contacted by several of our current corporate partners asking what they could do to help us keep the streak."

The Dragons have worked with their local business partners including the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Dayton Development Coalition, Downtown Dayton Partnership, Dayton Business Journal, and the Better Business Bureau.

"They too have been terrific partners to our team and we wouldn't be where we are today without their support," reported Murphy.

Tickets are still available throughout the 2023 season with special incentives for group leaders and family-fun entertainment for single game purchases.

"May has only one homestand and those tickets are moving quickly," said Deutsch. If you're interested in bringing out a group or coming on a single game basis, tickets are still available for June, July, August, and September. "We need groups, businesses and individuals to buy Dragons tickets."

"We are certainly not completely out of the woods with the streak, and we need more businesses and organizations to come out in groups [...] we also can put together prorated season ticket packages that will take you through the rest of the Dragons season," said Murphy.

Dragons Business Club plans can be purchased for as little as $925 and Dragons Family Club plans can be purchased for $450 with a cash bonus.

Contact the Dragons at daytondragons.com, by phone at (937) 228-2287, or by email at dragons@daytondragons.com to reserve your tickets for the 2023 season.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2023

Streak Continues for Dayton Dragons Through First Homestand of 2023 Season - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.