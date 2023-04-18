Arroyo Activated

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster change today:

Infielder Edwin Arroyo has been activated from the injured list. He is expected to play tonight.

Arroyo is ranked as the Reds #3 prospect and is the top prospect on the Dragons. He has not played since suffering a hip injury while running the bases on April 8.

The Dragons play at West Michigan tonight at 6:35 pm (WONE 980) in the start to a six-game series.

