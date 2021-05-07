TinCaps Game Information - May 7, 2021 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps

May 7, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-1) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (1-2)

Parkview Field / Fort Wayne, Ind. / Game 4 of 120 / Home Game 4 of 60

RHP Edgar Martinez vs. RHP Beau Brieske

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)

HOT START: The TinCaps are seeking their first 3-1 start since 2013. That year's team included current big league starting pitchers Max Fried (Braves), Joe Ross (Nationals), and Zach Eflin (Phillies).

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne fell to 2-1 with a 6-3 loss to West Michigan last night. But, it was RHP Anderson Espinoza who stole the show. In a schedule 2.0 IP start, he allowed 1 H, 0 ER, and amassed 3 K, sitting 95-96 with his fastball, topping at 97 twice. It was Espinoza's first MiLB appearance since August 31, 2016 (1,709 days).

FRESH START: RHP Edgar Martinez toes the rubber tonight for the TinCaps. The 20-year-old is the only rostered 'Cap born in 2001, and has never pitched in an MiLB game above the Arizona Rookie League. Edgar's a native of Havana, Cuba.

Game Timeline for Friday (7:05 1st pitch)

Gates Open to Fans - 6:05PM

National Anthem (Aryanna Swopshire) - 7:03PM

First Pitch - 7:05PM

