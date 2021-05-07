Lake County Hands Lugnuts Third Straight Loss

May 7, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - 2020 36th overall pick Tanner Burns pitched four shutout innings in his pro debut and the Lake County Captains (3-1) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (1-3) for a third consecutive game, 6-2, on Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

A night after piling up 10 hits and eight walks in a 7-6 loss, the Lugnuts' offense found itself stymied by Burns, the former Auburn ace, who struck out six while allowing three hits - a pair of Michael Guldberg singles and a Patrick McColl single.

Lake County grabbed the lead for good on an Austen Wade solo home run in the second inning against Lugnuts starter Reid Birlingmair.

The Captains increased their lead to 3-0 on a Will Brennan RBI double and an Aaron Bracho RBI groundout in the third.

In the seventh, Victor Nova added an RBI single against Charles Hall.

The Nuts broke up the shutout via a Guldberg run-scoring double play in the bottom of the seventh, pulling within 4-1.

In the eighth, Bracho supplied a sacrifice fly and Joe Naranjo lined an RBI single off of Dalton Sawyer, rebuilding the Captains' lead to 6-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Nuts rallied against reliever Kellen Rholl. Cobie Vance singled with one out and Lester Madden, Jr. worked a two-out, eight-pitch walk before shortstop Brayan Rocchio double-clutched a Guldberg grounder to allow Vance to score. But Kevin Kelly retired Drew Millas on a first-pitch lineout to right to end the game.

In the loss, reliever Jack Weisenburger struck out the side for the second consecutive outing and Madden, Jr., reached base three times in four trips on two singles and a walk.

The fifth game of the six-game series is a White Claws and Paws on Saturday, with $3 White Claws and dogs welcome at the ballpark. Touted right-hander Jeff Criswell (University of Michigan) gets the start for the Lugnuts in his professional debut. Gates open at 6 p.m. with a 7:05 p.m. start. To purchase tickets, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.