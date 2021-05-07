Dragons Take Game Four, 9-5

MIDLAND, Mich. - Unable to build on their recent win, the Great Lakes Loons (1-3) fell to the Dayton Dragons (3-1) on Friday night at Dow Diamond, 9-5. The Loons drove in five runs on six hits, both season-highs.

Center fielder Andy Pages anchored the Great Lakes offense, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and driving in two runs. Four other Loons doubled in the losing effort, including James Outman, Carson Taylor, Miguel Vargas, and Ryan Ward.

Dayton second baseman Brian Rey clubbed his second three-run homer of the series in the top of the 2nd, giving the Dragons an early 4-0 advantage. Rey finished with four total runs batted in.

A number of Dodgers prospects made their pro-ball debut for the Loons this week, most recently Clayton Beeter, a 2nd round draft pick in 2020. Beeter allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless first inning.

Southpaw Alec Gamboa (L, 0-1) relieved Beeter in the 2nd, recording just two outs before allowing four earned runs on three hits. Dayton's Tyler Garbee (W, 1-0) struck out four batters in 1 1/3 innings, while Braxton Roxby (S, 1) delivered the four-out finish.

In a game that lasted three hours and forty-five minutes, the Dragons' pitching staff combined for 18 total strikeouts versus Loons batters. Great Lakes' one through three hitters of Vargas, Pages and Outman finished a combined 4-for-12 with four runs.

The Loons celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship Saturday night at Dow Diamond, as fans are encouraged to wear their Dodger blue! First pitch of game four of a six-game series between Dayton and Great Lakes is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. EDT, with radio coverage on ESPN 100.9 FM beginning at 5:35.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

