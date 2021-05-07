Harris Homer & Ruiz Grand Slam Power TinCaps to Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For the first time since 2013, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are 3-1 after a 10-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday night.

With winds exceeding 15 miles-per-hour at time of first pitch, fly balls quickly turned into nightmares for both defenses. After TinCaps starter Edgar Martinez allowed one Whitecap run in the top of the first, Fort Wayne earned it right back with a leadoff home run from designated hitter Jawuan Harris. West Michigan right-hander Beau Brieske was the victim of three straight RBI-doubles following the Harris home run, coming from Michael Curry, Justin Lopez, and Kelvin Melean.

In the second, the 'Caps would provide even more insurance for Martinez. After back-to-back walks opened the bottom of the inning, Reinaldo Ilarraza reached via a bunt single, and center fielder Agustin Ruiz provided the blast of the night, smacking a grand slam to right field to extend the TinCaps lead to 9-1.

Both offenses went quiet until the bottom of the seventh, when Harris struck again. He laced an RBI-double to center field, plating Curry to give Fort Wayne its tenth run.

The Whitecaps' comeback attempt stopped at 10-3, following a run-scoring groundout from catcher Dillon Dingler and a solo home run from third baseman Andre Lipcius in the top of the ninth.

In his first start in full-season Minor League Baseball, Martinez threw three innings, allowing just the run. He struck out two Whitecap hitters, and walked four.

Brandon Komar came on for his first appearance of 2021, and bridged the gap beautifully. In 3 2/3 innings, Komar allowed just one hit and struck out two, not letting a run cross. Austin Smith added two innings of relief, and starting first baseman Olivier Basabe traded in gloves to provide the final out on the mound.

Next Game: Saturday, May 8 vs. West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

Whitecaps Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

