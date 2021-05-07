Cold Night Freezes Snappers' Bats In Loss To Timber Rattlers

APPLETON, WI - Nearly 1,000 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' fans braved 40-degree weather Friday night to watch their team down the Beloit Snappers by a commanding 9-0 margin.

Joey Steele was the lone bright spot for the Snappers. Steele threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his season debut.

Timber Rattlers' lead-off hitter Korry Howell started the scoring with a solo homer on the first pitch in the bottom of the first. Howell ended the night 3-for-4 with a homer, triple, two stolen bases, and a walk.

Wisconsin starter Reese Olson threw five scoreless innings in his first start of the season. Beloit logged only two hits on the night and struck out 13 times in the 9-0 loss. The Timber Rattlers have taken three of the first four games against the Snappers.

The Snappers are back in action in Appleton on Saturday for game five against the Timber Rattlers at 1:05. The Snappers will celebrate their home opener on May 11th against the South Bend Cubs. For more information and tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com

