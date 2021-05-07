Preacher Lawson Comedy Show Postponed Due to Weather

May 7, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OH - The first-ever comedy show at Day Air Ballpark scheduled for Sunday, May 9th and featuring America's Got Talent finalist, Preacher Lawson (along with an opening act), has been postponed due to weather.

The show will be re-scheduled on a date that will be announced at a later time.

Tickets can be purchased at the Dayton Dragons Box Office by calling (937) 288-2287 and via Ticketmaster at this link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/preacher-lawson-dayton-ohio-05-09-2021/event/16005A7DE92D2535. Preacher is family-friendly with a suggested age of 14-years and up. Prices are $50.00 for on-field seating, and $30.00 for stadium seating bowl.

In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital. Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible.

"We are very excited to host the first-ever comedy show at Day Air Ballpark," noted Dragons team president, Robert Murphy. "This will be a fun way to usher in the 2021 Dayton Dragons season (the Dragons begin home play on Tuesday, May 11th), and after the year that everyone has had, we could all enjoy some good laughs."

Preacher Lawson Bio:

Preacher Lawson was born in Portland, Oregon but raised most of his adolescence in Memphis, Tennessee. He moved 20 times before the age of 10, but if you asked him what city he is from, he would say Orlando, Florida because that is where he grew as a comedian. Preacher is best known for his appearance on season 12 of NBC's hit series, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT (2017) where he made it to the final rounds. Based off his stellar performance in season 12, Preacher was invited to compete on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) and BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019), where he advanced to the finale after he received the most votes from the fans. Preacher was the host of the Facebook Watch series WORLD'S MOST AMAZING DOGS (2019) with George Lopez and Lisa Vanderpump and has built a following on YouTube of over 500,000 subscribers. In 2019, Preacher shot his first stand-up special, which premiered on BET+, and he continues to perform at sold-out venues around the country. Currently, Preacher can be seen starring in the NBC series CONNECTING and as a judge on the new Nickelodeon competition show UNLEASHED!

Website: https://thepreacherlawson.com/

Socials: linktr.ee/preacherlawson

Video: https://youtu.be/-NZYQ_vhfTg

