Lipcius Homers in 10-3 Loss

FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps fell behind early and never recovered as they lost to the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 1,711 fans on Friday night at Parkview Field by a score of 10-3.

The Whitecaps fall to 1-3 on the season while the TinCaps improve to 3-1 in the early stages of the 2021 campaign.

Friday's contest began with the Whitecaps taking the lead on their only run of the game thanks to a bases-loaded walk to Bryant Packard to take a 1-0 lead. Fort Wayne took advantage of a dropped pop-up by shortstop Trei Cruz to score twice and take a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the opening frame. Later in the inning, RBI-doubles by Michael Curry and Kelvin Melean bumped the Fort Wayne lead to 5-1.

In the second, 'Caps reliever Xavier Javier walked three batters and gave up a grand slam to Augustin Ruiz to blow the TinCaps lead wide open to 9-1. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps offense amassed just five base hits in the contest, only getting a baserunner as far as third base on two different occasions after the first inning and before the ninth. Fort Wayne outfielder Jawuan Harris, who homered to lead off the first inning, added an RBI-double to extend the Fort Wayne lead to 10-1. In the ninth, Andre Lipcius launched his first home run of the season as the 'Caps plated two runs and completed the scoring at 10-3.

Whitecaps starter Beau Brieske (0-1) gave up five runs in the first inning in suffering his first loss of the 2021 season, while Fort Wayne reliever Brandon Komar (1-0) tossed 3.2 scoreless innings to take his first victory of the season. Lipcius drew a pair of walks and his home run to pace the West Michigan offense, while Packard walked three times in a losing cause.

The fifth game of this six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps commences Saturday at 6:35 pm. The West Michigan starting pitcher is still to be determined against the TinCaps Moises Lugo. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. A limited number of tickets are available for select Whitecaps 2021 home contests by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

