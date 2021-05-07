Cabbage Carries Kernels in 9-3 Triumph

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Trey Cabbage finished a double shy of hitting for cycle and matched several career highs Friday during a 9-3 Cedar Rapids win versus the Peoria Chiefs at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Kernels scored nine consecutive runs after facing an early deficit and improved to 3-1 overall with the victory.

Cabbage went 4-of-4 featuring a home run, a triple, two singles, and a walk. His five runs batted in, four hits, three runs scored, and one triple all equaled personal bests within his professional career.

Peoria (1-3) scored two unearned runs in the top of the second before Cedar Rapids answered in the home half of the frame. Gabe Snyder and Alex Isola singled on back-to-back pitches, and Cabbage followed with a massive three-run blast to right field that secured a 3-2 lead.

The middle frames of Friday's game were dominated by the Kernels. Cabbage delivered an RBI triple during the fourth and eventually scored on a Yeltsin Encarnacion single. Matt Wallner added a bases-loaded walk later in the inning. Spencer Steer and Seth Gray drew bases-loaded walks within the fifth that padded the advantage. In the sixth, Cabbage singled to drive in Gabe Snyder for a 9-2 edge.

The Chiefs could only muster one run in the seventh that closed the gap to 9-3. Chandler Redmond led off the inning with a double. Three batters later, Jhon Torres brought Redmond home from third base by hitting a single.

Cabbage had a chance to complete the cycle within the eighth when he sent a first-pitch offering to right-center field, but he was held to a single. The last Kernel to hit for the cycle remains Gabe Jacobo who accomplished the feat May 8, 2009 at the Quad Cities River Bandits.

This six-game Cedar Rapids homestand will continue at 6:35 p.m. Saturday with another contest against the Peoria Chiefs. Right-hander Jon Olsen (0-0, -.--) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Kernels, and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the action on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Postgame fireworks are slated to follow Saturday's contest. The Kernels will have fireworks after every Saturday home game during the 2021 season.

