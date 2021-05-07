Chiefs Fall to Cedar Rapids in Game Four of Opening Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Coming off their first win of the season, the Peoria Chiefs looked to even the series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels in game four of their six-game series. The Chiefs took an early lead but eventually fell to the Kernels by a score of 9-3.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning thanks to a two-out rally. Chandler Redmond reached via a hit by pitch. Moises Castillo followed with his first hit of the season to send Redmond to third. After Castillo swiped second on a throwing error, Cristhian Longa lined a single into center to draw first blood.

The Kernels responded in the bottom half of the inning as Trey Cabbage hit a three-run home run with two on and nobody out. In his next at-bat, Cabbage extended the Cedar Rapids lead with an RBI triple off of the centerfield wall.

Cedar Rapids was able to add a few insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth, leading 6-2 after four innings of play. They would score two more times in the fifth and once in the sixth to take a 9-2 lead.

Jhon Torres, the Cardinals seventh-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, collected his first hit and RBI of the season in the eighth inning. Wilfredo Periera finished things out on the mound for the Chiefs, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings.

The Chiefs and Kernels will play their fifth game in five days tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. LHP Nathaniel Heredia is scheduled to be on the bump for the Chiefs. He will oppose right-hander Jon Olsen for Cedar Rapids.

