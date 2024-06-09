TinCaps Close Series With Offensive Outburst

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Thanks to a seven-run fourth inning, the TinCaps took down the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) 9-2 on Hispanic Heritage Day at Parkview Field.

The first three innings were scoreless between Fort Wayne (24-32) and Peoria (20-36), but when the fourth came around, the 'Caps lineup dominated. The inning was first highlighted by a Nerwilian Cedeño RBI single to bring in Kai Murphy to score the game's first run. Soon after, Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) drew a walk with the bases loaded. Anthony Vilar kept similar patience at the plate and walked to bring in a run.

The TinCaps led 2-0 when Tyler Robertson came up to bat with the bases loaded. Robertson's hot streak continued with a two-run single to extend the lead to 4-0. With the base hit, the outfielder now leads the team with 26 RBIs. He also continued his on-base streak to 14 games.

Later in the inning, Vilar scored on a wild pitch, and Robertson scored on an error in the field. The final blow to the Chiefs in the fourth inning was a Griffin Doersching RBI single to take a 7-0 lead.

Six different TinCaps reached base multiple times. Bush grew his on-base streak to 16 games with three walks and a double.

On the mound, Braden Nett (No. 16 Padres prospect) started the game and pitched one scoreless inning, working his way back from injury. Tyler Morgan piggybacked off of that, throwing two innings and not allowing a run. To close out the game Manuel Castro and David Morgan combined to pitch four innings without allowing a hit and striking out seven.

For Hispanic Heritage Day, the TinCaps wore special jerseys and hats as the Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples" in Spanish). Fernando Zapari from El Mexicano, the local Spanish-language news outlet, pinch-hit as public address announcer and Amanaceres de Mexico, a local dance group, performed, in addition to other promotions.

