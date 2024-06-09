Kernels Rally to Score Five in the Eighth, Top Loons 9-6

June 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Midland, MI - Trailing by three, Cedar Rapids rallied to score five times in the top of the eighth and once more in the ninth to come from behind to beat Great Lakes 9-6 in the Sunday series finale.

In a game where 15 runs scored, the Kernels struck first in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Agustin Ruiz crushed his third home run of the season to put the Kernels on top 1-0.

But the lead was short-lived. In the bottom first, back-to-back singles began the inning, and with two on and no one out, Sam Mongelli lifted the Loons ahead 3-1 with a three-run homer.

In the third, the Kernels used the long ball again to draw closer. With one out, Nate Baez blasted a solo shot to cut the deficit to one at 3-2.

In the bottom of the third, Great Lakes again answered. With one out in the inning, Mongelli walked, and after he stole second, he scored on a Thayron Liranzo RBI single to make it 4-2.

In the sixth, Chris Newell's third home run of the series extended the Loons' lead again to its largest of the day, 5-2.

That stayed the score until the top of the seventh. Rayne Doncon began the inning with a double. After a Jose Salas single moved Doncon to third, Baez drove in his third run of the game to make it 5-3.

Again, in the bottom half, the Loons had the answer. With two runners on and one out, Mongelli notched his fourth RBI of the day with an RBI base hit to extend the Loons' lead back to 6-3 after seven innings.

Trailing by three, the Kernels sparked a rally in the top of the eighth. Back-to-back singles by Ricardo Olivar and Ruiz put two on, and a Kevin Maitan walk loaded the bases with no one out. With the base full, Doncon cut it to one with a two-run single. After a flyout, Jose Salas singled to tie the game at 6-6. With two still on and now two out, Nate Baez continued his massive day with a go-ahead two-run double to put the Kernels ahead 8-6.

In the ninth, Cedar Rapids added one more. After two walks to begin the inning, Doncon notched his fourth hit and third RBI of the day with a single to lift the Kernels ahead 9-6.

In the bottom of the ninth, Mike Paredes capped off the Kernels win by completing the six-out save and the Cedar Rapids 9-6 comeback victory.

The win snaps the Kernels' four-game losing streak and improves Cedar Rapids to 32-24 on the season. The Kernels continue their 12-game road trip Tuesday in Lansing when they open up a six-game series with the Lugnuts at 6:05. Both starters in game one are TBD.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.