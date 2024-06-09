Big Inning Ushers TinCaps to Win in Finale

June 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, IN - Fort Wayne sent 12 men to the plate in the fourth inning Sunday and scored seven runs in a 9-2 win over the Chiefs at Parkview Field.

After three scoreless innings, the TinCaps got to Brycen Mautz in the fourth. A Nerwilian Cedeno single plated Kai Murphy to give the home club a 1-0 lead. Then, with two outs in the inning, a bases loaded walk made it 2-0. Mautz was lifted from the game and Tyler Bradt entered for Peoria. Tyler Robertson, who collected 10 hits in the series, singled home a pair to extend the lead to 4-0. After a wild pitch and an error made it 6-0, Griffin Doersching's single was the final blow in a seven-run inning.

The Chiefs had a quick answer in the fifth but would get no closer on Sunday. Tre Richardson launched his first High-A home run, a two-run shot to the opposite field to cut the deficit to 7-2.

A day after scoring a season-high 13 runs, the Chiefs were held to just two hits in Sunday's finale. Chris Rotondo added the other Peoria hit, a single in the second. At one point, Rotondo had reached base in seven consecutive plate appearances dating back to Saturday.

Fort Wayne tacked on insurance tallies in the bottom of the fifth and the bottom of the eighth to create the final margin. The TinCaps used five hurlers to piece together their win on Sunday.

Despite the defeat, the Chiefs took four of six from Fort Wayne. Peoria has won nine of its last 12 against the TinCaps.

Following an off day Monday, the Chiefs welcome in the South Bend Cubs for six games starting Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Dozer Park.

