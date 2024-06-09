Sky Carp Held to Two Hits in 5-3 Loss

BELOIT - The Sky Carp could manage just two hits Sunday afternoon in a 5-3 loss to the Captains.

The defeat capped a series that saw the Captains win four games, and left the Sky Carp 5-7 on their 12-game homestand.

After the Sky Carp surrendered a first-inning run, Carlos Santiago launched a two-run homer to right field to give the home team a 2-1 lead.

The Captains responded with a run in the fifth inning to tie it and two in the third to take the lead for good.

The Sky Carp scored its final run in the ninth on an RBI groundout from Sam Praytor, but could get no closer.

Ike Buxton (1-5) took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) in 5 2-3 innings of work.

Edgar Sanchez and Josh Ekness combined for 2 2-3 innings of scoreless relief for the Sky Carp, who will now head to Quad Cities for a week before hosting Lansing on Tuesday, June 18.

GAME NOTABLES

* Two-time Walworth County Country Idol Winner Dr. Ken Schenk belted out the National Anthem.

* The Sky Carp again celebrated local Latino heritage by taking on the identity of Las Paletas de Beloit. Baile Folklorico performed on the field prior to the game.

* Many children participated in the Kids Run the Bases promotion following the game, with several Sky Carp players staying to sign autographs.

* Campbell's Snacks brought out a group of 125 employees to the game.

