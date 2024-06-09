Quad Cities Walked-Off in Series Finale
June 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Appleton, Wisconsin - The Quad Cities River Bandits took a three-run lead into the final frame on Sunday, but succumbed to a ninth-inning rally in a 6-5 walk-off loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Fox Cities Stadium.
The contest began as a pitcher's duel, with just one run scoring over the first seven innings of the game. Wisconsin took a 1-0 lead against Bandits' starter Ryan Ramsey in the third on Dylan O'Rae's RBI single, while Rattlers' starter Brian Fitzpatrick silenced Quad Cities with a career-best six scoreless innings, including five strikeouts. Ramsey allowed seven Wisconsin base runners, but surrendered just the one run over his 5.0-inning day.
Quad Cities eventually broke into the run column in the eighth and tied the game on a Yerlin Rodriguez wild pitch, but the deadlock wouldn't last long, as Tayden Hall put the Rattlers back in front with an RBI single in the bottom half against Chase Wallace. The right-hander had entered for the scheduled piggyback Shane Panzini, who was forced to depart after 1.2 innings due to injury.
With the Rattlers up 2-1, Bayden Root took over on the mound and looked to record the final three outs in the top of the ninth for Wisconsin, but instead allowed a game-tying RBI poke to Jean Ramirez. Dustin Dickerson and Trevor Werner then delivered RBI singles to help Quad Cities post the four-spot and take a 5-2 lead.
The resilient Ratters though would respond with a late-game rally of their own, recording five-straight base runners against Ben Sears, including game-tying RBI singles from O'Rae and Jesus Chirinos.
With Sears never recording an out and the score knotted at 5-5, Brooks Conrad turned to A.J. Block and intentionally walked Matt Wood to load the bases with no one out. Block got Hall to hit a fly ball to left, but it was deep enough to score O'Rae and complete the Rattlers' walk-off win.
Sears (0-2) wound up on the hook for the loss with a blown save in Quad Cities' defeat, while Root (1-1) also got tagged with a blown save, but earned the win for the Rattlers despite allowing the Bandits' four-run innings.
Wisconsin's Yerlin Rodriguez also was charged with a blown save, giving up the club's 2-1 lead in the eighth.
Having lost each of their last six series, Quad Cities returns to Davenport to open a six-game set against the Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday, June 11 for what is Quad Cities' final homestand of the first half. First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:30 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2024
- Quad Cities Walked-Off in Series Finale - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cardiac Rattlers Score Four in Ninth to Beat Quad Cities - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Bolte Drives in Five, Lugnuts Clinch Split - Lansing Lugnuts
- Kernels Rally to Score Five in the Eighth, Top Loons 9-6 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Chavers Takes Turn as Hero in Cubs 2nd Walk-Off of Weekend - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Close Series With Offensive Outburst - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps Fall in Series Finale - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Kernels Score Five in Eighth Inning, Win 9-6 - Great Lakes Loons
- Sky Carp Held to Two Hits in 5-3 Loss - Beloit Sky Carp
- Big Inning Ushers TinCaps to Win in Finale - Peoria Chiefs
- Dragons Settle for Series Split with Lansing as Lugnuts Win 7-1 on Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne - Información Del Juego: 9 de Junio vs. Perros Bomberos de Peoria (Hispanic Heritage Day) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Early Miscues Sink Bandits in Loss to Rattlers - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Loons Score Nine Unanswered, Rout Kernels 11-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Loons Give Kernels the Blues, Win 11-3 on Bluey Night - Great Lakes Loons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.