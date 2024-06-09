Dragons Settle for Series Split with Lansing as Lugnuts Win 7-1 on Sunday

Dayton, Ohio - Lansing's Henry Bolte had three hits and drove in five runs as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 7-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons and Lugnuts split the six-game series that concluded on Sunday.

A crowd of 8,532 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary :

Lansing started the scoring with a single run in the top of the fourth inning before Dayton's Cam Collier blasted a long home run to right field to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth. The homer, Collier's 10th of the year, traveled an estimated 427' to right field to even the score at 1-1.

View the home run by Collier here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1799865068785397971

But Lansing responded with three runs in the top of the fifth, getting a tie-breaking solo home run from Cameron Masterman with one out, and a two-out, two-run triple from Henry Bolte to make it 4-1.

The Dragons had a great chance to score in the bottom of the fifth when they loaded the bases with one out, but Jay Allen II grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Lansing scored two more runs in the top of the seventh, keyed by an RBI triple to right field by C.J. Rodriguez, the increase their lead to 6-1, and they added another run in the ninth on Bolte's RBI single to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona (3-3) suffered the loss. He worked four and two-thirds innings, allowed four earned runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the day with six hits. Ethan O'Donnell was 2 for 4 to lead the way. Collier's home run was the team's only extra base hit.

Up Next : The Dragons (28-29) do not play on Monday. They will remain home to open a six-game series with the Great Lakes Loons (31-25) at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday at 7 :05 pm. Javi Rivera (4-2, 4.54) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

