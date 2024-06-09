Early Miscues Sink Bandits in Loss to Rattlers

June 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Appleton, Wisconsin - The Quad Cities River Bandits committed three errors within the first five innings on Saturday, as they fell to Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 9-3 at Fox Cities Stadium.

While the River Bandits plated the first run in three of their first four games against the Rattlers, it was Wisconsin who landed the opening blow and took a 2-0 lead in the first on a Henry Williams wild pitch and, later in the frame, a Dustin Dickerson error.

Quad Cities broke into the run column against Rattlers' starter Yujanyer Herrera in the third, tying the game 2-2 on a two-out, two-run double off the bat of Carson Roccaforte.

The Bandits threatened to take the lead in the fourth, but stranded the bases loaded, before Wisconsin pulled away with a four-run fourth inning, the final frame tossed by the starter Williams.

Tayden Hall broke the tie with a solo homer, while Jheremy Vargas and Luis Lara followed with an RBI-triple and run-scoring fielder's choice respectively.

With Quad Cities trailing 6-2, Jared Dickey tagged Herrera for his final run with an RBI-groundout in the top of the fifth, but before the Rattlers could respond, the game entered a 37-minute rain delay. The pause wouldn't rattle Wisconsin though, as a sacrifice-fly from Jesus Chirinos and an RBI-double from Ramon Rodriguez tagged reliever Cooper McKeehan for a pair, and extended Wisconsin's lead to 8-3.

While the Rattlers continued to build their advantage after the pause, including Luke Adams' solo shot off Brandon Johnson in the eighth, Quad Cities managed just two base runners against Patricio Aquino. The right-hander dealt 4.0-scoreless innings of relief to close out the game and earn a 12-out save.

Despite allowing 11 River Bandits' base runners, Herrera (3-1) struck out five and earned the win for Wisconsin, while Williams (2-2) surrendered six runs, five earned, en route to the loss.

Quad Cities will look to force a split of the six-game set in Sunday's series finale. Ryan Ramsey (0-2, 2.76) will get the start opposite the Rattlers' Brian Fitzpatrick (2-1, 3.55). First pitch at Fox Cities Stadium is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.