Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne - Información Del Juego: 9 de Junio vs. Perros Bomberos de Peoria (Hispanic Heritage Day)

June 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne (24-32) vs. Perros Bomberos de Peoria (20-36)

domingo 9 de junio | 1:05pm | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind.

RHP Braden Nett (No. 16 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Brycen Mautz (No. 19 Cardinals prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: In front of Parkview Field's 6th sellout crowd of the season (7,236), the TinCaps lost to the Chiefs, 13-2.

HISPANIC HERITAGE DAY: The TinCaps are playing as Las Manzanas Luchadoras (the "Fighting Apples" in Spanish) today, wearing special jerseys and hats... This is the second of 3 Hispanic Heritage games at Parkview Field this season with the next coming up on Thursday, Aug. 15... The Chiefs are playing as the Perros Bomberos ("Fire Dogs") de Peoria, a reference to dogs that are protective, like dalmatians (the Chiefs' mascot is Homer, a dalmatian)... Festivities today will also include promotions like a salsa dance cam for fans and Fernando Zapari from El Mexicano (local Spanish-language news) serving as the public address announcer.

COPA: Today's game is part of a season-long event series around Minor League Baseball called Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) that's specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with teams' local Hispanic communities. In 2022, the TinCaps / Manznas Luchadoras were 1 of 6 national finalists for MiLB's award for best Latino fan engagement initiative.

GLOBAL GAME: Fort Wayne's roster currently features players from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Colombia... Entering this season, about 28% of MLB players were born outside of the United States, spanning 19 countries and territories.

HOMER BUSH JR: 27 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL... Has reached base safely in 15 consecutive games (4th longest active streak in the league).

TYLER ROBERTSON: 13-game on-base streak (1.019 OPS).

KAI MURPHY: 12 doubles, 9th in MWL.

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: 8 home runs, 7th in MWL.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers are 1st in the MWL in caught stealing % at 32% (the league average is 21%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 2nd in CS (14 of 33) and Ethan Salas ranks 8th (12).

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps have played 11 extra-inning games, the most in all of MiLB... The TinCaps have played 20 one-run games, the most among all High-A clubs.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 16 of their 24 wins.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps won 7 consecutive games from May 15-22, marking the team's longest winning streak since 2015.

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets on sale now. The event is set to feature MLB legends Nick Swisher and Jake Arrieta, as well as softball/women's baseball stars Jocelyn Alo and Alex Hugo.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was founded in 1993, the club has had 224 alumni go on to reach the big leagues, including more than 40 in MLB so far this year. The list features All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), Max Fried (2013-14), David Bednar (2016-17), Ty France, and Miles Mikolas (2010), plus rookies Jackson Merrill and Graham Pauley (2023). Adam Mazur, who pitched in 12 games for the TinCaps last year, debuted with the Padres on Tuesday, tossing 6 innings of 1-run ball against the Angels.

