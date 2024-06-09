Chavers Takes Turn as Hero in Cubs 2nd Walk-Off of Weekend

June 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - For the second time in three days the Cubs walked off the Whitecaps, and with with the win South Bend clinched their third straight series victory.

Parker Chavers was the hero, bouncing a tough one-hopper up the middle that Peyton Graham couldn't handle, scoring Jefferson Rojas from third to seal the win.

Once again the Cubs got an incredible performance at the back end of the bullpen in a game that went to extras. On Friday night it was Jose Romero that retired all six batters he faced and on this occasion is was Angel Gonzalez retiring all six he faced in the ninth and 10th, and then Mitchell Tyranski doing the same in the 11th.

The Cubs pounced on Jaden Hamm, who entered the week with the best ERA in the league but struggled twice, in the first frame. Reivaj Garcia and Jefferson Rojas both picked up a single to give the home team runners at the corners with two down. Then Chavers provided one of the best at-bats of the series, working an 11-pitch appearance into a single through the left side of the infield to get South Bend on the board. A wild pitch from Hamm doubled the lead.

Nick Dean was great again, going three shutout innings before finally allowing a solo homer to Roberto Campos with one out in the fourth. The ball appeared to hit the wall below the yellow line but was still ruled to be a home run

There was no doubt about the blast that Jonathon Long would crush to left field that same inning however, getting the lead right back two.

Tyler Schlaffer came on in relief for just the second time this season and wound up working four innings. The Whitecaps got to him for a two-spot in the sixth to pull even. Luis Santana walked with one down and moved to third base on a Campos double to the alley in right. Graham pulled the Whitecaps within one with a single and a double steal brought home the tying run as Graham was gunned down at second by Casey Opitz, but Campos scored from third on the play.

Both bullpens were brilliant, with the Cubs pen entering today with a 10-straight scoreless innings streak, and working another seven framed today allowing just two runs.

Nick Lovullo's squad is red-hot and surging now in the middle of the summer, moving toward the end of the first half with a head full of steam.

