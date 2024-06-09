Loons Give Kernels the Blues, Win 11-3 on Bluey Night

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (31-25) were relentless, plastering 11 on the Cedar Rapids Kernels (31-24), an 11-3 on a 57-degree Saturday night with drizzle on and off at Dow Diamond.

The game was delayed one hour and 29 minutes and then took three hours and 10 minutes to complete in front of 6,245 fans.

Chris Newell highlighted the Loons' best inning a five-run fifth inning. Newell went yard for the second time this week, his 17th of the year a 403-foot fly to right field that cleared the stands and put the Loons up 5-3.

The frame started with Great Lakes trailing 3-2. With one out Thayron Liranzo singled and Kyle Nevin doubled. A wild pitch scored Liranzo, Nevin by the long ball. Two errors in the next three batters put two on for Luis Rodriguez, who batted them home with a two-run single.

The Loons tacked on four in the sixth with three walks and another Kernels error that brought home two

Cedar Rapids did grab the first run after Peter Heubeck walked three, permitted a hit, and the Loons committed an error. A line-drive double play got Heubeck to the second inning. He struck out two in the second but didn't finish the third. A fourth walk after two singles, one scoring a run pushed the right-hander out.

The rest of the way, Great Lakes utilized four bullpen arms that allowed just one run. Edgardo Henriquez struck out five Kernels to close the game. Lucas Wepf pitched the two innings before, punching out four. Kelvin Bautista got the win, working around three singles with three fielders' choice.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes has struck out 68 Cedar Rapids Kernels this week. 81 is the most in a six-game series, from June 14th, 2022, to June 19th, 2022, at Dow Diamond versus the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Up Next

The series finale is tomorrow Sunday, June 9th. Great Lakes look for their fifth win of the week. Sunday is Peanuts Day, with the Loons wearing special Charlie Brown-inspired jerseys and Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases.

