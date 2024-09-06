Rudy Shines, Timber Rattlers Top Kernels 3-2

Cedar Rapids, IA - Wisconsin starter Will Rudy did not allow a run across six innings of work, earning the win as the Timber Rattlers topped the Kernels 3-2 Friday night.

After the Kernels struck first in each of the first three games of the series, Wisconsin got on the board first on Friday night. In the top of the second, a walk put a man on for Jose Acosta, who struck a double, and on an error on the throw in, the runner came home to score to put Wisconsin on to 1-0. The next batter, Jhermy Vargas, then singled, and when the thrown in went to the plate, Vargas broke for second; Kernels' catcher Poncho Ruiz then threw down to second base allowing Acosta to come home from third to make it 2-0 Wisconsin.

In the third, the Rattlers added one more. Luke Adams was hit by a pitch to open the inning, then three batters later, he scored on a Jesus Chirinos wall-ball single to lift the Timber Rattlers ahead 3-0.

That stayed the score all the way until the eighth, thanks to the dominance of Wisconsin starter Will Rudy. In his third start against Cedar Rapids this year, Rudy did not allow a across six innings of work with seven strikeouts en route to his sixth win of the season.

In the bottom eighth, the Kernels jumped on the board. A Gabriel Gonzalez single opened the inning, and after a Rubel Cespedes double, two were in scoring position with no one out. The next two batters, Rayne Doncon and Rixon Wingrove, both produced runs with RBI groundouts to cut the Wisconsin lead to 3-2. But after the Timber Rattlers got the final out in the eighth, they pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to hold on to the 3-2 win.

The Cedar Rapids bullpen was a highlight in the loss. Combined between Jordan Carr (3.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Rafael Marcano (2.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K) and Juan Mendez (1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K), the Kerenls pen did not allow a run in the final six innings of the contest.

The loss drops the Kernels to 66-62 on the season and 29-35 in the second half. Game five of the Cedar Rapids series with Wisconsin is set for Saturday at 6:35, with Connor Prielipp on the mound opposite Tyler Wehrle.

