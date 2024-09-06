'Caps Crack Nuts in 6-5 Win

September 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - In a seesaw battle that saw three separate lead changes, the West Michigan Whitecaps leaned on late offensive firepower and a Thayron Liranzo two-run, go-ahead single in the seventh to earn a 6-5 win over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 5,528 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps hitters Seth Stephenson, Roberto Campos, Luke Gold, and Jim Jarvis enjoyed multi-hit performances, while reliever Jake Miller enjoyed his best appearance as a Whitecap, allowing just two hits through four scoreless frames with three strikeouts in the winning effort.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Colin Fields enjoyed a solid outing in his final 2024 start with the club, allowing just one run - a sacrifice fly from 'Nuts outfielder Jared Dickey - through four innings while the 'Caps sprinkled three runs across the second and third frames - featuring RBI singles from Jarvis, Campos, and John Peck - carrying a 3-1 lead going into the fifth. Lansing responded in the fifth, rallying for four runs - highlighted by a two-run double from Lugs outfielder Jonny Butler - jumping in front 5-3. The Whitecaps responded with a solo home run from Gold in the sixth and Liranzo's two-run single in the seventh as reliever Jake Miller silenced the Lugnuts, allowing just two Lansing hitters to reach base the remainder of the game as he capped it off with a strikeout of Butler, earning the slim 6-5 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 36-27 in the second half and 67-62 overall, while the Lugnuts fall to 26-38 in the second half and 58-71 on the season. Miller (1-2) secures his first win in the Midwest League while Lugnuts reliever Yehizon Sanchez (2-6) suffers his sixth loss of the year, giving up two runs through two innings pitched. Meanwhile, Stephenson added two stolen bases in the victory. The outfielder stands just one swipe shy of collecting 60 on the year, which would make him one of only two players in Minor League Baseball to accomplish the feat in back-to-back seasons.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps enjoy their final remaining 2024 evening ballgame with the fifth game of their six-game series with the Lansing Lugnuts from LMCU Ballpark Saturday at 7:05 pm. Pitchers Joe Miller and Kade Morris take the mound for West Michigan and Lansing, respectively. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get tickets for all remaining 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.