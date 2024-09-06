Romero K's 10, Loons Lose 4-1

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (67-61) (33-29) and the Dayton Dragons (74-56) (40-24) each struck out 13 times with a three-run three-hit inning propelling Dayton to a 4-1 win on windy 60-degree cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Josue De Paula scored the game's first run with a walk, a steal of second and third base with an errant throw to third, scoring the 19-year-old.

- De Paula's two stolen bases, brought Great Lakes total to 200 tying a franchise record. Last season, the Loons stole 200 in 131 games.

- Christian Romero was spectacular. After limiting the damage to only one run in the second, he retired the next 13 batters.

- Romero struck out 10 Dragons over seven innings, both career-highs. He became the first Loon arm since Jackson Ferris on July 6th, to strikeout 10+ batters.

- Facing Kelvin Ramirez, Dayton tacked on three in the eighth. On three singles they scored three runs, stealing four bases.

- In the final four innings, Great Lakes left four runners on. Dragon reliever John Murphy struck out two in the ninth.

Rounding Things Out

Josue De Paula extended his on-base streak to 18 games, dating back to August 15th. It is the third-longest streak by a Loon this season. Chris Newell went 20 games from May 5th to May 28th and Noah Miller went 22 games from May 3rd to May 28th.

Up Next

The Loons penultimate game of 2024 is tomorrow, Saturday, September 6th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. For the first 1000 fans, there will be a Loons Hat Giveaway presented by Fidelity Investments. Saturday is Saginaw Spirit Night in partnership with Applebee's. Spirit players will be in attendance and the Loons will wear a Spirit-inspired jersey. They will be auctioned off during the game. Postgame is the final Fireworks Loontacular of 2024, brought to you by Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.

