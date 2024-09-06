Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

September 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 l Game # 64 (130)

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (39-24, 73-56) at Great Lakes Loons (33-28, 67-60)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 4.76) vs. RH Christian Romero (3-4, 2.38)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Standings/Playoffs: The Dragons have clinched a playoff position as the East Division Second Half representative.

The MWL Playoffs consist of two rounds, and each series is best-of-three. The Dragons open the first round at Day Air Ballpark against the Lake County Captains on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 pm. Game two and (if necessary) game three will be played at Lake County on September 12-13, both at 6:35 pm. The championship round of the playoffs will begin on September 15 at the West Division champion. The series will conclude in the East Division ballpark on September 17 and (if necessary) September 18.

Dragons Playoff History: The Dragons have gone to the Midwest League playoffs seven previous times, in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2017. They have reached the semi-final round four times, in 2000, 2001, 2008, and 2017, but have never reached the championship round (note that the playoffs featured three rounds prior to 2020).

Last Game: Thursday: Great Lakes 7, Dayton 0. Five Loons pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout and the Loons got two-run home runs from Kyle Nevin and Nick Biddison. Loons pitchers have allowed just 10 hits (all singles) and four runs in the first three games of the series.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 13-1 in one-run games in the second half, and 23-8 for the full season.

Dayton is 62-18 when scoring at least four runs. They are 16-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 47-11 when the starter goes 5+. On the road, they are 25-10 when scoring first.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,012), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,236).

Player Notes

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 34 games: 48 for 136 (.353), 6 HR, 6 2B, 4 3B, 24 RBI.

Leo Balcazar over his last 36 games: 47 for 144 (.326), 6 HR, 7 2B, 1 3B, 27 RBI, 4 SB.

Cam Collier over his last 31 games: 32 for 101 (.317), 7 HR, 26 RBI, 7 2B, 1 3B, 28 BB.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 11 games: 17 for 49 (.347), 3 2B, 2 3B.

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam in his third game.

John Murphy has allowed earned runs in only two of 27 appearances since May 1. His 1.83 ERA in 2024 is sixth among MWL pitchers w/35+ IP.

Brody Jessee over his last 7 G: 16.1 IP, 10 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0.00 ERA.

Simon Miller since joining the Dragons: 17 G, 8 Sv, 1.57 ERA, 28.2 IP, 15 H, 9 BB, 34 SO.

Ryan Cardona since July 1: 9 GS, 6-1, 1.88 ERA, 48 IP, 26 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 15 BB, 49 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, Sept. 7 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 8.87) at Great Lakes RH Jose Rodriguez (2-4, 2.52)

Sunday, Sept. 8 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (4-4, 4.24) at Great Lakes RH Peter Huebeck (2-5, 2.85)

Tuesday, Sept. 10 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton TBA (MWL Playoffs, Game 1)

Thursday, Sept. 12 (6:35 pm): Dayton TBA at Lake County TBA (MWL Playoffs, Game 2)

Friday, Sept. 13 (6:35 pm, if necessary): Dayton TBA at Lake County TBA (MWL Playoffs, Game 3)

How to Watch/Listen: All home and road Dragons games including all playoff games will be available free of charge on the Bally Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballylive.com (in the Channel Guide, click on Bally Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions, while games on the road will be produced by the opposing team. Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games will also be available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App.

