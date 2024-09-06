Chiefs Boat Race Captains Behind Six-Run Third

September 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs batted around in the third inning and scored six times in an 8-3 win over the Lake County Captains on Thursday.

Peoria jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, scoring a run without the benefit of a hit. Brody Moore led off the inning with a walk, stole second, swiped third, and scored on a throwing error by Lake County catcher Jacob Cozart. With his two steals, Moore is up to 30 swipes on the season.

In the third, the Chiefs scored a touchdown after sending 12 men to the plate. Cardinals 2023 first-round draft pick Chase Davis led off the inning with a long home run to right, his third High-A homer. Davis's blast traveled 414 feet, giving the Chiefs a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, the Chiefs turned in three consecutive extra-base hits to grow the lead. A Won-Bin Cho RBI double made it 3-0. Then, Alex Iadisernia swapped places with Cho to make it 4-0. Sammy Hernandez extended the lead to 6-0 with a two-run homer. Both of Hernandez's High-A hits have left the yard. Davis finished what he started with an RBI single to stretch the Peoria advantage to 7-0.

Chiefs starter Hancel Rincon cruised early, dispatching the first 10 batters he faced. In the fourth, Lake County pieced together four consecutive hits to cut the Peoria lead to 7-3.

Rincon responded by retiring eight of the next nine batters he faced to make it through six innings of work on Wednesday, qualifying him for his 11 quality start. The 11 quality starts were the most by a Chiefs starter in a single season since 2015.

A pair of right-handers were dominant out of the Peoria 'pen on Wednesday. Tyler Bradt and Osvaldo Berrios combined to whiff seven batters over three perfect innings.

Moore capped off the scoring for the Chiefs in the home half of the fifth inning with an RBI groundout.

The series continues Friday at Dozer Park.

