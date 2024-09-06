Whitecaps Overtake Lugnuts, 6-5

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Thayron Liranzo lined a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (36-27, 67-62) sent the Lansing Lugnuts (26-38, 58-71) to a seventh straight loss, 6-5, on Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps have won the first four games of the series, leaving two games remaining in the 2024 season.

Jonny Butler ripped a two-run double in a four-run fifth inning that launched the Lugnuts into a 5-3 lead.

But in the sixth inning, Luke Gold homered to right off Lansing starter Mitch Myers, and the Whitecaps were within a run.

An inning later, facing reliever Yehizon Sanchez, Dom Johnson singled and stole second and Seth Stephenson followed with his own single and steal of second, putting runners at second and third with none out. Sanchez struck out Johnny Peck before Liranzo laced a single into left-center to bring in Johnson and Stephenson for a 6-5 lead.

The Nuts threatened in the ninth on a leadoff single from Cole Conn and a sacrifice bunt from Sahid Valenzuela to put the game-tying run into scoring position. Reliever Jake Miller bore down and coaxed a comebacker from Josh Kuroda-Grauer, then struck out Butler to end the game, concluding four innings of scoreless relief.

In a no-decision, Lugs starter Myers struck out five batters in six innings, allowing seven hits, one walk and four runs.

Right-hander Kade Morris gets the ball on Saturday night against West Michigan lefty Joe Miller in the penultimate game of the year. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

For further information on the Lugnuts, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

