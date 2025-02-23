Timbers Sign T2 Forward Gage Guerra to Short-Term Agreement
February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed T2 forward Gage Guerra to a short-term agreement ahead of today's home opener against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the club announced today. Kickoff for the Sunday, February 23 match is set for 1 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland selected Guerra in the third round (No. 69 overall) of the MLS SuperDraft 2024 out of the University of Louisville. In two seasons with the Cardinals, the Houston, Texas native tallied 16 goals and three assists in 29 appearances, earning All-ACC honors. Guerra started his collegiate career at Army, where he played in 33 matches for the Black Knights from 2021-2022, tallying 15 goals and four assists. Notably, Guerra appeared in three Coachella Valley Invitational matches with the Timbers this preseason, scoring a brace in the February 12 match against San Diego FC.
Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
