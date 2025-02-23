Timbers Open 2025 MLS Season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park Today
February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
Celebrating their 50th anniversary this season, the Portland Timbers are set to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in their opening match of 2025 today, Sunday, Feb. 23 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 1p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
The 2025 MLS season marks the 50th anniversary of the Portland Timbers. Founded in 1975, the Timbers have been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League, launching the era of "Soccer City USA" in the Rose City. Today's match marks the 38th MLS regular season matchup between the Timbers and the Whitecaps. Portland leads the series with a 17-12-8 record and 10-4-5 when hosting them at Providence Park. In the 2024 series, the Cascadia rivals split the three-game series 1-1-1. Leading the current roster against their home opener opponent, Felipe Mora has notched five goals and one assist in 10 appearances against Vancouver. Notably, Mora has tallied five of those goal contributions (4G, 1A) in Portland's last five matches against Vancouver. The Timbers are set to kick off the 2025 Cascadia Cup this weekend against the Whitecaps and defend their title. Last season, the Timbers claimed their fourth Cascadia Cup title in the club's MLS era (2024, 2022, 2017, 2012).
