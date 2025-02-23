Nelson ties record as 'Caps dominate MLS opener

February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, OR - It was a familiar sight at Providence Park for Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, as the 'Caps ran away 4-1 victors over Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers in a season opener to remember.

Whitecaps FC started the game with plenty of attacking intent, testing Maxime Crépeau inside three minutes when Brian White was found alone in the box, but the American had his shot saved by the former 'Caps goalkeeper.

White would take centre-stage less than 10 minutes later after he was brought down after being sent clean through on goal by Ryan Gauld, with Portland's Kamal Miller getting his marching orders for denying a clear scoring opportunity.

With the extra man advantage in their favour, the 'Caps began to turn the screw. Gauld had a great shot from the edge of the box palmed away by Crépeau after 18 minutes, but the Scot would not be denied six minutes later. After intercepting a kick out from Crépeau, newcomer Jayden Nelson drove into the box and laid off a perfect pass for Gauld to finish a shot past the diving Crépeau, sending him the wrong way for 1-0.

The 'Caps then quickly doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute through Pedro Vite. The Ecuadorian found some space on the right corner of the box after a backheel from Nelson, and dispatched a stunning curling shot that nestled into the far side-netting, leaving Crépeau no chance.

Right at the end of the half, Gauld was denied right in front of goal after a great play from White in the box, but the 'Caps would go into the break with two goals - and a man - to the good.

After the break, Nelson, who was already on two assists, almost made it three after just two minutes. The winger danced into the box and cut back a pass right in front of goal for White, but the American's sliding shot fizzed the wrong side of the near post. Nelson would not have to wait much longer for that third assist however, as he set up Adekugbe for the 'Caps third in the 53rd minute. The Canadian international turned on the jets and sprinted the whole length of the pitch on a counter-attack before setting up his fellow Canadian with a tap-in to make it 3-0.

Nelson would not stop there, either. After setting up his teammates for three goals, the man of the moment went on a dizzying solo run in the 61st minute before slotting it past Crépeau for four, capping off a stellar Whitecaps FC MLS debut.

Portland did, however, manage to get a consolation goal through Antony in the 73rd minute, capitalizing on a lucky deflection in the box to bring it back to 4-1.

Sebastian Berhalter almost made it five for Whitecaps FC in the 78th minute, teeing up a rocket of a free-kick, forcing Timbers 'keeper Crépeau to make a save at full-stretch.

The 'Caps did manage to put the ball into the back of the net for a fifth time in the 86th minute after Ranko Veselinović nodded in a cross from Ali Ahmed, but the goal was called back for an alleged foul in the build-up.

That would prove to be the last major action of the match as the 'Caps took home all three points as the Jesper Sørensen era began with a bang.

Whitecaps FC now return home for a series of home matches at BC Place.

First up is the second leg of Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup, as the 'Caps look to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Deportivo Saprissa on Thursday, February 27 at BC Place. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. PT. Should they be victorious, they will face a quick turnaround in the Concacaf Champions Cup by hosting Mexican giants CF Monterrey back at BC Place on Wednesday March 5.

In MLS action, Whitecaps FC host their home opener, presented by TELUS, against defending MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Galaxy next Sunday, March 2 at BC Place. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. PT. For all ticket options, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

VWFC GE Appliances Player of Quality: Jayden Nelson

Attendance: 20,079

Referee: Victor Rivas

Scoring Summary

24' - VAN - Ryan Gauld (Jayden Nelson)

32' - VAN - Pedro Vite (Jayden Nelson)

53' - VAN - Sam Adekugbe (Jayden Nelson)

61' - VAN - Jayden Nelson

73' - POR - Antony

Statistics

Possession: POR 38.6% - VAN 61.4%

Shots: POR 6 - VAN 23

Shots on Goal: POR 2 - VAN 10

Saves: POR 6 - VAN 1

Fouls: POR 9 - VAN 16

Offsides: POR 1 - VAN 2

Corners: POR 3 - VAN 10

Cautions

37' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

63' - POR - Jimer Fory

89' - VAN - Ryan Gauld

Ejection

11' - POR - Kamal Miller

Portland Timbers

16.Maxime Crépeau; 20.Finn Surman (23.Ian Smith 66'), 18.Zac McGraw, 4.Kamal Miller, 27.Jimer Fory; 24.David Ayala (10.David da Costa HT), 80.Julio Ortiz (17.Cristhian Paredes 66'), 21.Diego Chara ©Ã¯Â¸Â; 11.Antony (7.Ariel Lassiter 86'), 9.Felipe Mora (15.Eric Miller 37'), 19.Kevin Kelsy

Substitutes not used

41.James Pantemis, 5.Claudio Bravo, 29.Juan Mosquera, 88.Gage Guerra

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 3.Sam Adekugbe (18.Édier Ocampo 82'); 45.Pedro Vite, 20.Andrés Cubas (13.Ralph Priso 62'), 16.Sebastian Berhalter (59.Jeevan Badwal 82'); 7.Jayden Nelson (22.Ali Ahmed 62'), 24.Brian White (52.Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau 87'), 25.Ryan Gauld ©Ã¯Â¸Â

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 28.Tate Johnson

