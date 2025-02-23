St. Louis CITY SC Kicks off MLS Season Earning a Point Against Colorado Rapids at Energizer Park

February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis CITY SC opens play at Energizer Park with a 0-0 draw against Colorado Rapids on Saturday night. CITY SC outshot the Rapids 18 to 2 in the contest, preventing the visitors from tallying a shot on goal during the match. St. Louis kept the pressure on throughout the match, picking up six corner kicks to the Rapids' one, but neither team could find the back of the net. St. Louis will head to San Diego to face MLS's newest expansion team, San Diego FC at Snapdragon stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 9:30 pm C.T.

Postgame Notes

Roman Bürki earned his sixteenth career MLS clean sheet and the first in a season opener for CITY SC

Alfredo Morales made his St. Louis CITY SC debut coming off the bench after signing with the team on Friday

Conrad Wallem earned his MLS debut coming on the field as a substitute

CITY SC remains undefeated in home openers, moving to a 1-2-0 record in those contests

CITY SC kept its opponent from registering a shot on target for the second time in club history (the other being a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on April 14, 2024)

Dating back to last season, CITY SC is unbeaten over its last three home matches

February 22, 2025 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)

Misconduct Summary

STL: Akil Watts (caution), 80'

COL: Wayne Frederick (caution), 81'

Lineups

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Tomas Totland, D Henry Kessler, D Josh Yaro, D Kyle Hiebert, D Jannes Horn (Conrad Wallem, 81'); M Eduard Löwen (Alfredo Morales, 69'), M Akil Watts, M Marcel Hartel; F João Klauss, F Simon Becher (Cedric Teuchert, 81')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Timo Baumgartl, D Joey Zalinksy, M Chris Durkin, M Tomas Ostrák, M Celio Pompeu

TOTAL SHOTS: 18; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 7; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 0

COL: GK Zack Steffen; D Keegan Rosenberry ©, D Ian Murphy, D Chidozie Awaziem, D Reggie Cannon; M Oliver Larraz, M Joshua Atencio (Wayne Frederick, 78'); M Djordje Mihailovic, M Cole Bassett (Kimani Stewart-Baynes, 88'), M Kevin Cabral (Omir Fernandez, 78'); F Rafael Navarro

Substitutes not used: GK Adam Beaudry, D Michael Edwards, D Anderson Oliveira Santos Rosa, M Sam Bassett, F Calvin Harris, M Alexander Harris

TOTAL SHOTS: 2; SHOTS ON GOAL: 0; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 5

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Nabil Bensalah

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Jozef Batko

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Cloudy, 31 degrees

Head Coach Olof Mellberg

On if he was happy with how the defense played:

I mean overall it's normally a game we win. I think we dominated most of the game. We have the stats here, it was 18-2 shots and limited them to, yeah, zero chances, basically. There were a couple of dangerous situations in the box where we defended well but apart from that, they didn't have any chances, and we created enough to score at least two or three goals. A little bit unlucky with the offside there on [Kessler], and we had three, four, great chances to score. Obviously, a game we should have won. But the performance was good.

On how he felt about the three center backs and their efforts in today's game:

Very good. They all did very well, and we looked solid tactically. But I was pleased with the attack, as well. We had some great combinations from build-out, built-up, varied our game with the longer ball, the ball in behind, but some really good periods in possession, as well, where we managed to create chances. It wasn't an amazing performance from our point of view, but it was the first game, and we dominated. Probably should have won. We'll analyze it tomorrow and move on and hopefully do better next week.

On Alfredo Morales' CITY SC debut:

He's done well in the preseason, even though he has not had that much training, and a long off-season. He still needs to work on his fitness. So, I don't think he's ready for so much more than he did today. But we'll build on that performance, and he's good on the ball. He brings calmness in possession and is an intelligent photocopy. I thought Edu [Löwen] did really well, as well. He worked extremely hard. He got a bit tired, but you know, that's what we want. We wanted to give it all, and if they get a little bit tired after 60 or 70, we change.

On Simon Becher's performance tonight:

He worked really hard, as did the whole team. [João] Klauss did well up front, as well. I thought it was an overall really good team performance. You know, several great individual performances, as well. I would look at it afterwards and analyze it and all the individual performances. But no, I have a feeling that many did well today.

On what the team needs to do better in their next games San Diego FC and LA Galaxy:

Really tough games coming up. We need to improve in all areas. Even though it was a really solid defending performance, we can improve there, as well. We already had a look at halftime on the few occasion they threaten and how we can improve there. I'm sure we'll find more clips tomorrow, and you know, improve our attack, as well. I was happy with the end, with the last 15, 20, when we showed even more confidence in our buildup, a little bit more movement, center backs being confident in taking the ball forward. We just need to continue to build on our confidence. But it will be tough, these games coming up.

On the team's ability to possess the ball during tonight's game:

It's definitely a mix. I thought runs in behind were really good from our wingback, from [Marcel Hartel] from our two strikers. So it's a mix, not to become predictable. But as I said it before, especially in the second half, we had a couple of longer possession attacks that finished with chances or corners. So no, I think you're right, it's about mixing it up and not being predictable.

On Josh Yaro, Henry Kessler, and Kyle Hiebert's play as a back three tonight:

I mean Kyle and Josh have done well in the preseason in those positions. Kyle played everywhere, all across the back five. He's played right wingback and left wingback, and right and left center-back, and has done well in all those positions. Josh mostly to the right, handled the play to the right, and in the middle. And that's what we've done in preseason, you know, made them play in all those positions, both to get an understanding of all the position, but also to see where they are most comfortable. Henry in the middle I thought had a great game today, and you know, we've had Jannes there, as well. He played wingback today. We had Joakim, unfortunately, injured now, has played to the middle and left as well. We have some options there.

On the buildup play from the team tonight:

I think it mostly has to do with the personnel. We have those really good runs from [Tomas Totland] on the right-hand side. He at times does really well, and we also have Akil [Watts] there who can also join in in the attacks. Whilst we're maybe a little bit more buildup-orientated on the left side with Edu [Löwen] and with Jannes [Horn], but mostly it depends on who is playing. We have other options on the left as well. Maybe some more deep runs. Obviously, Simon [Becher] playing to the right a little bit, as well, he really likes those runs in behind. It had mostly to do with the personnel.

On the energy at Energizer Park during tonight's game:

It was amazing, amazing today. I wish I could have enjoyed it more. But so focused on, you know, the game plan and to get everything right before the game. But it was nice. It was really nice before the game, and they supported us all the way through. So great atmosphere.

On positive moments he wants to take into the next match:

I have to analyze it now tonight. Have a look at it again and come back with a more detailed opinion. But I think as I said before, overall, it was a good gig and we created a couple of chances to score a couple of goals, at least; and obviously defending to have, yeah, basically, expected goals is almost zero for Colorado is quite unusual in a game. So obviously happy with that.

On Joakim Nilsson and Rasmus Alm's injuries:

We're evaluating that. Unfortunately, late now in preseason, they had those injuries. So, we're not exactly sure yet. We don't think it's too serious. Should be back soon. But we're going to evaluate that in the next few days, and we'll know more. I don't know. No, it's not the same injury [for both players].

On the timetable for Joakim Nilsson and Rasmus Alm's injuries:

Could be. I don't know. I have to get back to you in a few days. We'll know more.

Midfielder Akil Watts

On the first game with the new coach:

It felt very positive. I feel like we created chances, you know? I felt like we could have won the game. And defensively, we're very solid, and we didn't give up many chances. So, it was a very solid game.

On what worked tonight:

I felt like with the back five, you know, and the two in front, I feel like we have a good, I would say, grounding, and felt like everyone's comfortable on the ball, and we can keep it, and I'd rather have the ball than not have it, you know.

On his favorite moment of the night:

I would say the whole game honestly. I felt we played well, and we deserved the win, and obviously it didn't happen, but I believe more wins will come.

Forward Simon Becher

On the chances he had in the game:

We had a goal called back. I think Zack [Steffen] made a really good save on one, you know, kind of at point blank range. We had a number of chances in the second half as well. So, yeah, just, you know, continuing to work and stick to the game plan.

On if the team will be able to continue their energy through the first couple games of the season:

First off, we have a really deep squad, so regardless of who's in the 11. I think Olof is pretty demanding. You want nonstop players. He wants guys that work really hard on both sides of the ball. And you know we worked a ton of that in preseason. I think from a physical side, all of us are feeling really good. If any of us get the nod, I think they've done a really good job getting us prepared physically for the way that we want to play.

On his exchange of words with Zack Steffen:

I was just trying to get in his head a little bit, you know, he's trying to set the wall and, you know, make sure that it was set properly, so we couldn't curve it around it. So as far as I know, I can stand wherever I want. If that's in front of him, that's in front of him. So, yeah, you know, just a little bit of gamesmanship and trying to get in his head. And unfortunately, the goal right after was called off, but I think, yeah, it would have worked.

Defender Henry Kessler

On the defending tonight:

Can't do too much better than letting up zero shots on goal, two shots, and expected goals? I think less than point two. So pretty good. Really, really solid. What made this work? Well, I think Kyle [Hiebert] had a really good game. I think Josh [Yaro] had a really good game. Those guys were really solid. Our wing backs helped out too. [Tomas Totland] was really good. Jannes [Horn] too. And the guys that came on made an impact, too. So, I think, you know, just individually great performances and then I think the shifting in the back line was really good at covering for each other at all moments.

On Olof playing in a back five during his career:

So, it's definitely his area of expertise. So, I feel like there's a lot I have to learn from him. You know, this is a guy that's played 250 games in the Premier League, Olympiacos, Juventus. So, there's a lot that I can learn from him personally. And I think he's spent a lot of time nitpicking my game, which is a good thing. That's what I want. I want that criticism. So, I've already learned a lot, and I expect to learn a lot more.

On specific advice received from Olof:

I think I've mentioned it like two or three times, but like, the back line shifting, he's been on me about shifting behind Josh [Yaro] or shifting behind Kyle [Hiebert] and making sure that I'm covering those balls in behind them. And I think we did better today.

On the result from tonight:

I think it's something to build on, but not a result that we're not satisfied with. So, you know, we want to win every game at home. We want to win every game period, but especially the ones at home, but at the same time, we can build on this performance.

