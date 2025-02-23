CF Montréal Edged, 3-2, by Atlanta United

February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







ATLANTA, Georgia - In its 2025 season opener, CF Montréal came from behind on two occasions but fell 3-2 to Atlanta United Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta opened the scoring in the 42nd minute when Emmanuel Latte Lath scored a header on a corner kick.

The Montrealers tied the game two minutes into the second half. On his debut game with the Bleu-blanc-noir, Prince Owusu crossed to Nathan Saliba who scored the team's first goal of the season.

Atlanta regained the lead in the 63rd minute when Latte Lath netted his second of the match.

CF Montréal equalized once again from a corner in the 71th minute. Following a cross from Tom Pearce, Owusu scored his first goal in a Montreal uniform by redirecting a ball headed by George Campbell.

Edwin Mosquera gave Atlanta its game-winning goal with a shot from inside the box in the 85th minute.

CF Montréal will play its next game on Saturday, March 1 at Allianz Field against Minnesota United FC at 8:30pm EST (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

GAME NOTES:

-Fabian Herbers, Prince Owusu and Luca Petrasso earned their first starts for CF Montréal while Victor Loturi played his first minutes.

-Owusu scored his first CF Montréal goal, his 10th MLS goal and recorded his first MLS assist.

-Nathan Saliba scored his 2nd career goal.

-Luca Petrasso completed the 5th duo of brothers in the Club's history since 1993. Luca's older brother, Michael, played his first game for Montreal on March 4, 2018.

Post-match comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, team captain Samuel Piette and Prince Owusu are available HERE.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"I learned that my group is buying into what we're trying to do, and that they really had the personality to try what we wanted on the ball. They also had the desire, even though it was not easy, to take their chances. Defensively they were really high up the field and with high level match-ups. They took the challenge. We also learned that the guys subbing in are performing. I learned that my staff is able to provide and help with some adjustments pretty fast to be as precise as we can. That doesn't mean that we're going to win every game but we are solid and confident about the identity and the stuff that we want to provide."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"Very disappointed with the result. I think that this game was at least a draw. I think that's what we deserved. We were pretty good at 1-1 and 2-2. This is a very difficult place to play and you equalize twice, so it proves that there's a lot of character and that we're a team that doesn't give up. We had our chances, but we conceded that third goal at the very end, which hurt, but I'm very proud of the guys. Content-wise, it wasn't a perfect match. But for a first game against a very good team, in a very difficult place to play, I think we're proud of what we did on the pitch."

PRINCE OWUSU

"We were able to come back twice and, unlucky, we lost the game in the end. You could see today that we have a great team, great spirit, respect on the team. We don't give up. This was a big performance for my team, and I'm very proud. We have a lot of young players, but you can see that they are very hungry, and a lot of them stepped up today. I think we are on a really good way to develop and be successful this season."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.