Sounders FC Draws 2-2 Against Charlotte FC on Saturday Night to Open MLS Campaign

February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC's Jordan Morris in action

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC kicked off its 2025 MLS campaign with a 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC on Saturday evening against Charlotte FC. Jordan Morris scored both goals for Seattle, tying Raúl Ruidíaz for the most all-competition strikes in club history with 86, as Charlotte scored an equalizer in second-half stoppage time to send each side home with a point.

Seattle now returns to Concacaf Champions Cup action for the second leg against Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 26 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / FS2, ViX). The Rave Green then head on the road in MLS play to Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 1 (1:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

- Seattle earns its first point of the MLS season with tonight's result, with the club currently tied for fifth place in the Western Conference through matchday one (0-0-1).

- Tonight's match officially kicked off Seattle's 2025 MLS campaign. The Rave Green finished fourth in the Western Conference last year with 57 points (16-9-9), reaching the Western Conference Final.

- With his two goals tonight, Jordan Morris tied Raúl Ruidíaz for most all-competition goals in club history (86).

- This marks the fourth time in his career that Morris has scored a brace in the first game of the season, also doing so in 2019, 2020 and 2023.

- Tonight was Morris' 10th regular season multi-goal game in his career, tying him with Clint Dempsey for second in club history.

- Georgi Minoungou and Obed Vargas recorded assists on Morris' first goal. It was Minoungou's first assist of the season and Vargas' third in all-competitions. Vargas tallied two assists in Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup victory over Guatemalan side Antigua.

- Albert Rusnák tallied an assist on Morris' second goal, his first of the season. The Slovakian had 19 all-competition assists last season, a single-season club record.

- With tonight's result, Seattle is now 10-5-2 in home openers since 2009, and 9-7-1 in season-opening matches.

- Brian Schmetzer rotated his lineup from Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup match at Antigua, with Albert Rusnák, Georgi Minoungou and Paul Rothrock replacing Pedro de la Vega, Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola in the first XI.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Charlotte FC 2

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referees: Filip Dujic

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Adam Garner

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Greg Dopka

Attendance: 30,055

Weather: 51 degrees and raining

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jordan Morris (Georgi Minoungou) 19'

CLT - Adilson Malanda (Pep Biel) 35'

SEA - Jordan Morris (Albert Rusnák) 49'

CLT - Own Goal (Yeimar) 90'+3'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 2'

CLT - Liel Abada (caution) 59'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Jonathan Bell 87'); Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák (Pedro de la Vega 87'), Obed Vargas, Paul Rothrock (Paul Arriola 61'); Georgi Minoungou (Jesús Ferreira 79'), Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Stuart Hawkins, Danny Leyva, João Paulo, Danny Musovski

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 7

Saves: 0

Charlotte FC - Kristijan Kahlina; Timothy Ream, Andrew Privett, Nathan Bryne, Adilson Malanda; Ashley Westwood, Liel Abada (Tyger Smalls 66'), Pep Biel (Brandt Bronico 65'), Kerwin Calderon, Eryk Williamson (Djibril Diani 66'); Patrick Agyemang (Idan Toklomati 81')

Substitutes not used: Bill Tuiloma, Benjamin Bender, David Bingham, Nikola Petkovic, Nicholas Scardina

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 13

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 6

- SOUNDERS FC -

Images from this story

