Sporting KC Weekly

February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After opening the MLS regular season on Saturday at Austin FC, Sporting Kansas City remains on the road for Tuesday's decisive second leg against Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup before returning home to host the San Jose Earthquakes this Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in the club's MLS home opener.

Sporting will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Inter Miami CF on Tuesday in the home-and-away, aggregate-goal series with kickoff set for 7 p.m. CT at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. live on FS2 (English) and ViX (Spanish). The series winner will advance to face Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the Round of 16.

On Saturday, Sporting KC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. CT at Children's Mercy Park in the first of 17 regular season home matches during the MLS campaign. Tickets are available online at SeatGeek and fans can take home a Sporting KC schedule magnet with a postgame giveaway at the stadium gates.

The Western Conference clash will be available to watch on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers and pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will show Sporting Kansas City matches throughout the 2025 season, including watch parties at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District featuring food and drink specials.

Sporting KC II will continue the club's preparation for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign and the team's debut in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with two preseason scrimmages this week at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo., playing Rockhurst University at 4 p.m. CT on Wednesday and hosting UMKC at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday. Follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City fans can enter the First Team partners scratch-and-win sweepstakes until 11:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday for a chance to win a pair of One KC jerseys as well as two Party Suite tickets to Saturday's home opener against the San Jose Earthquakes at Children's Mercy Park.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. The U-15s will host Real Colorado at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday, while the U-18s (10 a.m. CT) and U-16s (12 p.m. CT) will welcome the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. On Sunday, Global Football Innovation Academy is in town for a doubleheader with the U-15s and U-18s playing at 10 a.m. CT, followed by the U-14s and U-16s at 12 p.m. CT. Follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City will host a Season Kickoff Block Party from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 2 in KC Live! at the KC Power & Light District (13 Grand Boulevard) in downtown Kansas City to celebrate the start of the club's new campaign with a full team appearance as well as music, games, prizes and giveaways for fans in attendance. The free event -- presented by Michelob Ultra, Compass Minerals and adidas -- is open to all ages and parking will be available in the KC Live! Garage located at 131 East 13th Street or other nearby public parking garages.

The Season Kickoff Block Party will be highlighted by an introduction of Sporting Kansas City's 2025 roster as players take the stage and a SportingStyle pop-up store will be available on site to sell new Sporting KC merchandise, including the team's 2025 primary jersey. In addition, Sporting Season Ticket Members will have exclusive access to No Other Pub for an elevated experience.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support Harvesters Community Food Network and help fight hunger in the Kansas City region. For every five items donated, attendees will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a personalized Sporting Kansas City jersey and a sideline pass to watch warm-ups prior to a Sporting Kansas City home match during the 2025 season.

